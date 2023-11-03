Texoma Local
Durant library receives funds for health literacy

Durant library receives funds for health literacy
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant has received state funding.

The Oklahoma Department of Libraries has granted almost $4 thousand to Durant’s library for Health Literacy.

Library Director Robbee Tonubee said Bryan County has a higher than state average obesity and diabetes rate.

“For the ODL, knowing that libraries are really a hub in their community and so for us, we got this big community center, we got this huge theater and a meeting room,” Tonubbee said,We have the space to be able to host these kinds of programs.”

The funds will go to healthy cooking classes, yoga, Zumba, and self defense lessons.

These are all free activities, all you have to do is sign up!

