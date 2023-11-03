Fire destroys Tioga home

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - A vacant home in Tioga was destroyed by a large structure fire Thursday night.

Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue, who assisted in fighting the flames, shared images of the fire on their Facebook page.

They reported that the house was vacant and set to be demolished soon, and that house is being considered a total loss.

The Tioga, Whitesboro, Pilot Point, Collinsville, and North Shore fire departments were also on the scene of the fire.

