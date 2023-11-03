Texoma Local
Fire destroys Tioga home

A vacant home in Tioga was destroyed by a large structure fire Thursday night.
A vacant home in Tioga was destroyed by a large structure fire Thursday night.(Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - A vacant home in Tioga was destroyed by a large structure fire Thursday night.

Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue, who assisted in fighting the flames, shared images of the fire on their Facebook page.

They reported that the house was vacant and set to be demolished soon, and that house is being considered a total loss.

The Tioga, Whitesboro, Pilot Point, Collinsville, and North Shore fire departments were also on the scene of the fire.

Last night at 21:28, Gunter was toned out for a mutual aid structure fire in Tioga. The first unit on scene reported...

Posted by Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Friday, November 3, 2023

