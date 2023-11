ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - K9 Boss, a former K9 for the Ardmore Police Department died Thursday.

The department shared on their Facebook page that they were mourning the loss of K9 Boss, who served the department for three years before his retirement in 2020.

Boss lived with his handler Corporal Jared Johnson for three years after retirement.

It is with heavy hearts that the Ardmore Police Department announces the passing away of K9 Boss. K9 Boss served the APD... Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Thursday, November 2, 2023

