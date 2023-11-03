Former Texoma police officer sentenced for firearms charge

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A former officer who worked at several Texoma police departments was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to pawing his service weapons.

According to federal prosecutors, between 2018 and 2019, Shawn Karr, 37, of Howe sold department issued firearms at a pawn shop in Calera.

Karr was an officer in Bennington, Bokchito, and Boswell.

He pled guilty to possession of stolen firearms, and he was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.