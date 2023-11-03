Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Former Texoma police officer sentenced for firearms charge

Shawn Karr, 37, who worked at several Texoma police departments was sentenced to prison after...
Shawn Karr, 37, who worked at several Texoma police departments was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to pawing his service weapons.(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A former officer who worked at several Texoma police departments was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to pawing his service weapons.

According to federal prosecutors, between 2018 and 2019, Shawn Karr, 37, of Howe sold department issued firearms at a pawn shop in Calera.

Karr was an officer in Bennington, Bokchito, and Boswell.

He pled guilty to possession of stolen firearms, and he was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Moncier was arrested following an attempted robbery.
Man arrested for attempted robbery of Sherman gas station
After 42 years in business, the Douglass family has sold Douglass Distributing to Offen...
Douglass Distributing and convenience stores sold
Friends in the community are helping to raise funds for Ben Frye’s road to recovery.
12-year-old Pottsboro boy suffers severe eye injury in fishing accident
Kameron Barrett was arrested in Bryan County Wednesday after Durant Police said they caught him...
Texas man arrested in Durant for marijuana trafficking
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees

Latest News

In a statement, the Choctaw Nation said that the governor did not consult with them before...
Governor Kevin Stitt announces plans for sports betting
A decision looms on whether three Gainesville protestors will be cleared of convictions.
Justices hear appeal arguments by ACLU on behalf of Gainesville protestors
Durant library receives funds for health literacy
Durant library receives funds for health literacy
The construction stretched about four miles from Calera all the way to the Choctaw Casino in...
US 69/75 construction in Bryan Co. complete