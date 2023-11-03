Governor Kevin Stitt announces plans for sports betting

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - On Friday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced his plans to make sports betting a reality in the sooner state.

Governor Stitt’s plan would allow bets to be made in-person at tribal casinos or on a phone with a sportsbook licensed by the state.

He said it creates a revenue stream for the state while also allowing tribes to add it to their existing operations.

In a statement, the Choctaw Nation said that the governor did not consult with them before making the announcement.

“Upon initial review, we do not believe the plan represents the best interests for the people of Oklahoma or the tribal nations that have done so much to support the state,” said Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton.

