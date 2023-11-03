Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Governor Kevin Stitt announces plans for sports betting

In a statement, the Choctaw Nation said that the governor did not consult with them before...
In a statement, the Choctaw Nation said that the governor did not consult with them before making the announcement.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - On Friday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced his plans to make sports betting a reality in the sooner state.

Governor Stitt’s plan would allow bets to be made in-person at tribal casinos or on a phone with a sportsbook licensed by the state.

He said it creates a revenue stream for the state while also allowing tribes to add it to their existing operations.

In a statement, the Choctaw Nation said that the governor did not consult with them before making the announcement.

“Upon initial review, we do not believe the plan represents the best interests for the people of Oklahoma or the tribal nations that have done so much to support the state,” said Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Moncier was arrested following an attempted robbery.
Man arrested for attempted robbery of Sherman gas station
After 42 years in business, the Douglass family has sold Douglass Distributing to Offen...
Douglass Distributing and convenience stores sold
Friends in the community are helping to raise funds for Ben Frye’s road to recovery.
12-year-old Pottsboro boy suffers severe eye injury in fishing accident
Kameron Barrett was arrested in Bryan County Wednesday after Durant Police said they caught him...
Texas man arrested in Durant for marijuana trafficking
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees

Latest News

A decision looms on whether three Gainesville protestors will be cleared of convictions.
Justices hear appeal arguments by ACLU on behalf of Gainesville protestors
Durant library receives funds for health literacy
Durant library receives funds for health literacy
The construction stretched about four miles from Calera all the way to the Choctaw Casino in...
US 69/75 construction in Bryan Co. complete
Shawn Karr, 37, who worked at several Texoma police departments was sentenced to prison after...
Former Texoma police officer sentenced for firearms charge