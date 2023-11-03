The Great Debt Escape workshop helps Texomans get started paying off their debt

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday, the Sherman Public Library teamed up with First United Bank to host the Great Debt Escape, a workshop designed to teach adults techniques to work their way out of debt.

Amber Parish is a Community Loan Officer at the First United Bank in Whitesboro and she says that they want to give local families a chance to have the financial freedom that comes with being debt-free.

“We like to help our community get out of debt,” Parish said. “We have been putting on these seminars and stuff for several years now.”

A 2021 study by Experian found that the average American has a consumer debt balance of over $23,000.

Noah Scheibmeir is one of those Americans.

“I have student loans myself, I have some car loans that I’m trying to pay off, I do unfortunately have some credit card loans,” Scheibmeir said. “It does amaze me how much it sneaks up on you.”

At Thursday’s event, financial experts from First United Bank offered 2 strategies to help pay down debt efficiently - the debt snowball and the debt avalanche.

“The debt snowball is to line out all your debts and to pay off the lowest balance first,” Parish said. “The purpose behind that is that it gives you little victories quickly in the process. The debt avalanche has you list out all of your debts and look at the highest interest rate first, and so that route can potentially save you a little bit more money than the snowball would.”

Scheibmeir says he’s going to try the snowball method to try to build momentum.

“I like to write, and it’s the same idea where if I can set these goals for myself and have these little ones that I can accomplish every day, that builds up steam and keeps me going,” Scheibmeir said.

If you missed Thursday’s event you can walk into any First United branch and speak with a debt expert about your options.

Where getting out of debt is concerned, taking action now can save lots of money and stress in the future.

