Man dies in Garvin County crash

LINDSAY, Okla. (KXII) - A man riding an electric bike outside of Lindsay died Thursday morning.

According to troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Charles Buck, 37, from Bradley, was riding his electric bike eastbound on State Highway 19 at around 6:00 in the morning when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling behind him.

Buck was pronounced dead at the scene.

