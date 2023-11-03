Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man dies in Garvin County crash

A man riding an electric bike outside of Lindsay died Thursday morning.
A man riding an electric bike outside of Lindsay died Thursday morning.(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDSAY, Okla. (KXII) - A man riding an electric bike outside of Lindsay died Thursday morning.

According to troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Charles Buck, 37, from Bradley, was riding his electric bike eastbound on State Highway 19 at around 6:00 in the morning when he was struck by a pickup truck traveling behind him.

Buck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Moncier was arrested following an attempted robbery.
Man arrested for attempted robbery of Sherman gas station
After 42 years in business, the Douglass family has sold Douglass Distributing to Offen...
Douglass Distributing and convenience stores sold
Friends in the community are helping to raise funds for Ben Frye’s road to recovery.
12-year-old Pottsboro boy suffers severe eye injury in fishing accident
Kameron Barrett was arrested in Bryan County Wednesday after Durant Police said they caught him...
Texas man arrested in Durant for marijuana trafficking
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees

Latest News

A vacant home in Tioga was destroyed by a large structure fire Thursday night.
Fire destroys Tioga home
Kevin Lewis, 30, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for two counts of sexual assault of a...
Denton man sentenced for sexual assault of a child
K9 Boss, a former K9 for the Ardmore Police Department died Thursday.
Former Ardmore K9 dies
Fatal crash generic image
Denison man dies in Oklahoma crash