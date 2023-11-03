Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Officers lift car off man who was pinned underneath: ‘Like the Hulk’

A dramatic rescue was caught on police body camera in Florida recently.
A dramatic rescue was caught on police body camera in Florida recently.
By WBBH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) - A dramatic rescue was caught on police body camera video in Florida.

Officers in Cape Coral lifted a car up to save a man who was trapped underneath it.

Carlos Romero said he was helping his father-in-law replace the transmission cable on his prized vehicle on Monday night.

“He loves the car,” Romero said.

The only thing holding the car up in their Cape Coral driveway were ramps, which somehow failed, causing the car to collapse on Romero’s father-in-law.

While dialing 911, Romero tried everything he could.

“Then I grabbed another jack from that car and that one was better. At least I had the car a little separate from the body,” Romero remembered.

Cape Coral police arrived in the nick of time. Two officers helped with picking the car up, allowing Romero to pull his father-in-law from underneath.

“It’s like the Hulk lifting the car off of somebody. It’s pretty cool and we’re really proud of them,” Mercedes Phillips, public information officer with the Cape Coral Police Department, said.

He was unconscious and barely breathing at the time.

“He’s got a pulse,” Romero can be heard saying on the police video.

Romero’s father-in-law was taken to the hospital.

“If that had continued to weigh on him like that, he probably would’ve lost his life,” Phillips added.

Doctors said the man suffered seven cracked ribs and some other broken bones, but the most important thing he has still is his life thanks to the two officers.

“The doctors say it’s a miracle he’s alive,” Romero said.

Copyright 2023 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 42 years in business, the Douglass family has sold Douglass Distributing to Offen...
Douglass Distributing and convenience stores sold
Wade Moncier was arrested following an attempted robbery.
Man arrested for attempted robbery of Sherman gas station
A Coalgate woman died after a crash at the intersection of US-69 and OK-131.
Woman dies in Atoka County crash
Timothy Nichols, 45, now has two different indictments against him for the death of his father.
Bonham man facing new indictment in father’s murder
A Stonewall man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Happyland in...
Man in critical condition after Pontotoc County crash

Latest News

On Thursday, the Sherman Public Library teamed up with First United Bank to host the Great Debt...
The Great Debt Escape workshop helps Texomans get started paying off their debt
FILE - The California man was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Jury awards $332 million to man who blamed cancer on use of Monsanto weedkiller
Stokes Shopping Extravaganza started years ago as a plan to promote businesses in the community.
An annual holiday shopping event to support local businesses is planning to expand
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, background center, is cross examined...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers