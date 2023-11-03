Silo softball has two athletes sign to play college ball

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - Signing season has arrived. Two Silo softball standouts signed to play college softball on Thursday.

Avery Beauchamp and Makayla Clark made their college choices official as they signed to play college softball.

Beauchamp signed to play college softball just down the road at Murry State College for her freshman year. Beauchamp’s teammate, Clark, also signed. Clark is headed to Eastern Oklahoma to play college softball for her freshman year of college.

The pair had been playing softball together at Silo all through high school and are now making their way to collegiate level.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.