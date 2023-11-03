Talk of the Town: North Texas’ Largest Christmas Market in Gainesville
Naomi Malts visited News 12 to talk about all the details of the largest Christmas Market in North Texas
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - North Texas’ Largest Christmas Market opens on November 24th and will be open through December 23rd.
The market is free to the public. There will be musical performances, a wine and beer garden, food trucks, and Santa himself!
