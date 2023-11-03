Texoma liquor stores warn other store owners after apple pay scam

KINGSTON/TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Two Texoma liquor stores have been trying to identify a man and a woman who stole approximately $1600 of product from their stores.

Tishomingo Liquor co-owner Howard Culp says a man and a woman pulled up to the store in a white sedan last Monday.

“The guy never got out of the car, he stayed in the car, and the lady came in and said she was from Ardmore and did taxes and she was getting ready for a party, and she went to gathering up half gallons of crown and a bunch of other liquor,” Culp said.

The woman then attempted to pay using Apple Pay, before manipulating the card reader to a cash payment that was never actually paid.

“Somehow she manipulated the machine to where it showed to be a cash sale, and we didn’t know anything was wrong until the next day when the deposit didn’t get made,” Culp stated.

The woman left the store with about $800 in product where she was later spotted in Kingston.

Liquorty Split owner Josie McGowan says that there could be other stores affected.

“She came in my store and got product from me, and she came into Tishomingo Liquor store, she did the exact same thing to them on the same day, I’ve been told that she went into some other stores and tried to buy product but they did not accept the Apple Pay, so she wasn’t able to scam them like she did us,” McGowan said.

McGowan asks if anyone knows this woman or has any information to contact Kingston Police Department.

“We just want this person to be caught and for us to be able to have an opportunity for the police department to question her and we just don’t want it to happen to anyone else,” McGowan added.

