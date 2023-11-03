Texoma Local
US 69/75 construction in Bryan Co. complete

The construction stretched about four miles from Calera all the way to the Choctaw Casino in Durant, with a price tag of $152 million.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN CO., Okla. (KXII) -Those driving through Calera, know the pain of the US 69/75 construction.

Well 3 and a half years later, that’s all come to an end.

“It’s a really great feeling for the Town of Calera right now to have this done and open, we’re not dodging traffic barrels and different construction trucks,” said Calera Mayor Brian Norton.

The construction stretched about four miles from Calera all the way to the Choctaw Casino in Durant, with a price tag of $152 million.

“Partially federally funded, it’s got state dollars and a lot of partnership dollars in it,” said Tim Gatz, Secretary of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

It’s main purpose, “safety, safety of the traveling public,” Gatz said, “this was one of our highest accident corridors.”

Norton, who also serves as Calera’s Fire Chief said since construction started, car crashes decreased by 65%, “and our fatality rate has gone down 90%.”

This improvement will also increase commerce.

“We have a $2.5 billion economic impact, so it is critical for the customers to come from Dallas and from North Texas and from everywhere up to us to help us grow our economy here,” said Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton.

“The investment that’s represented here is a collaboration between a lot of different governmental entities, including tribal government, state government, local government with Durant and Calera, and also with federal government,” Gatz said.

Whether you’re just driving through or trying to win big for the weekend, you can now cruise more safely through Bryan County.

