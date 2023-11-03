Whitesboro prepares to take on Ponder

Whitesboro, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Bearcats prepare to take on the Ponder Lions in their last regular season game.

The winner of this matchup will determine who will advance to the first round of playoffs.

The 4-5 Bearcats with three district wins will go up against the 4-5 Ponder Lions with two district wins. Both teams have had ups and downs this year with Whitesboro falling to Bells, Pottsboro and Sulphur in pre-district matchups and falling to Brock and Paradise in their last two district matchups.

The Bearcats can claim the third seed in the district with a win.

