Windy and Warm This Weekend

It’s a breezy and mild night in store, lows will bottom out around 50 degrees, what a change from just two nights ago! We’ll have a steady breeze overnight of 10 to 20 mph. Saturday looks to be sunny, windy, and mild with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday’s high inches upward just a bit into the upper 70s.

Surface winds turn to the southwest by Monday and Tuesday, and I expect high temperatures to be close to records by Tuesday, punching up into the lower 80s (the record high for November 7th is 84 degrees from 1934). A moderately strong cold front arrives either Wednesday or Thursday, and I expect cooler weather with a chance of rain to return for next weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.