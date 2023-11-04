Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘Horrific tragedy’: 1 killed, 5 injured in Cincinnati shooting

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge reported five people were wounded and one killed in a West End shooting on Friday.
By Chancelor Winn and Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - One person was killed and five others were wounded during a Friday night shooting, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Theetge spoke at a press conference Friday at the scene near TQL Stadium and Laurel Park. The chief said the shooting occurred at around 9:30 p.m. and was first detected on ShotSpotter.

“We are gathering all evidence so we can bring these people to justice,” Theetge said. “It’s unacceptable on a Friday night that six people are shot in our city.”

Some of the victims were minors. According to the chief, the person killed was identified as a male, but his age was not immediately known.

Theetge said they had no suspect description and didn’t know what prompted the shooting.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called the shooting a “horrific tragedy” on his social media account.

“Children were shot. At least one life was lost. Our friends and neighbors are feeling unimaginable fear, trauma and anger,” Pureval wrote.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Moncier was arrested following an attempted robbery.
Man arrested for attempted robbery of Sherman gas station
After 42 years in business, the Douglass family has sold Douglass Distributing to Offen...
Douglass Distributing and convenience stores sold
Kameron Barrett was arrested in Bryan County Wednesday after Durant Police said they caught him...
Texas man arrested in Durant for marijuana trafficking
Friends in the community are helping to raise funds for Ben Frye’s road to recovery.
12-year-old Pottsboro boy suffers severe eye injury in fishing accident
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees
Ardmore city leaders establish task force to aid Michelin employees

Latest News

FILE - Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) shoots against Oregon forward Sedona Prince (32) in the...
Judge’s ruling in latest antitrust lawsuit against NCAA could lead to billion in damages
A doctor looks after a patient injured in an earthquake, evacuated from his village and brought...
At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise
During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
2nd worker trapped under collapsed coal plant has died, officials say
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter...
Ex-State Department official sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for Capitol riot attacks