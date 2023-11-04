Paris man sentenced for shooting death

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man will spend a year and a half in prison for shooting and killing a man earlier this year.

After a three day trial, a Lamar County jury found Dykalen Douglas, 19, guilty of the February shooting death of Hireal Rios.

According to Police, Douglas and Rios got into a fight, and that’s when Douglas got a rifle from his vehicle, shot Rios in the face, and fled the area,

A jury found him guilty on a lesser charge of negligent homicide.

