Warm First Weekend of November

Temperatures and southerly wind speeds are on the rise this weekend. Saturday’s temperatures topped out in the mid 70s across Texoma with Sunday’s highs expected to be upper 70s before teetering into the 80s for Monday. Wind speeds won’t slow down as gusts between 20-30mph will remain steady for Sunday and Monday.

This means Texoma could see some near record high temperatures by Tuesday with highs approaching the mid 80s. This is all ahead of a strong cold front moving through Texoma some time between Wednesday and Thursday. Next weekend will definitely be colder and there is also a chance of some rain.

So get out and enjoy these warmer temperatures this weekend. They won’t last.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

