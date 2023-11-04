Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Warm First Weekend of November

Thanks to some gusty southerly winds
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures and southerly wind speeds are on the rise this weekend. Saturday’s temperatures topped out in the mid 70s across Texoma with Sunday’s highs expected to be upper 70s before teetering into the 80s for Monday. Wind speeds won’t slow down as gusts between 20-30mph will remain steady for Sunday and Monday.

This means Texoma could see some near record high temperatures by Tuesday with highs approaching the mid 80s. This is all ahead of a strong cold front moving through Texoma some time between Wednesday and Thursday. Next weekend will definitely be colder and there is also a chance of some rain.

So get out and enjoy these warmer temperatures this weekend. They won’t last.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Karr, 37, who worked at several Texoma police departments was sentenced to prison after...
Former Texoma police officer sentenced for firearms charge
November is Native American Heritage Month and to kick it off, the Choctaw Nation holds their...
Choctaw Powwow kicks off Friday
Kameron Barrett was arrested in Bryan County Wednesday after Durant Police said they caught him...
Texas man arrested in Durant for marijuana trafficking
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Fatal crash generic image
Denison man dies in Oklahoma crash

Latest News

Weekend Weather Nov 3-4, 2023
Your Full Morning Weather 11/3/2023
Full Morning Weather 11/3/2023
Who's Worthy of A Parade? FIND OUT HERE!
Your Full Morning Weather 11/02/2023
Full Morning Weather 11/02/2023