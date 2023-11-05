3 dead after McCurtain County crash

TOM, Okla. (KXII) - Three people have died after a car didn’t follow the curve of the road and hit a tree several miles south of Tom, Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A press report from troopers states that a Nissan Rogue with six people inside was driving west on State Highway 87 just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The report states when the driver failed to negotiate the curve of the road, the car hit a tree on the passenger side.

The 21-year-old driver and a 36-year-old passenger were pinned for five hours until the Tom and Hayworth Fire Departments freed them, but both were pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene as well.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.