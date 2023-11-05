Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

3 dead after McCurtain County crash

Fatal Crash graphic
Fatal Crash graphic(KTTC)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOM, Okla. (KXII) - Three people have died after a car didn’t follow the curve of the road and hit a tree several miles south of Tom, Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A press report from troopers states that a Nissan Rogue with six people inside was driving west on State Highway 87 just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The report states when the driver failed to negotiate the curve of the road, the car hit a tree on the passenger side.

The 21-year-old driver and a 36-year-old passenger were pinned for five hours until the Tom and Hayworth Fire Departments freed them, but both were pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene as well.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Karr, 37, who worked at several Texoma police departments was sentenced to prison after...
Former Texoma police officer sentenced for firearms charge
November is Native American Heritage Month and to kick it off, the Choctaw Nation holds their...
Choctaw Powwow kicks off Friday
Kameron Barrett was arrested in Bryan County Wednesday after Durant Police said they caught him...
Texas man arrested in Durant for marijuana trafficking
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Fatal crash generic image
Denison man dies in Oklahoma crash

Latest News

A man was extricated out of a truck after a crash near the Willis Bridge Saturday morning.
Two people injured after Willis Bridge crash
Choctaw Nation celebrates Native American Heritage month with 17th annual powwow
Choctaw Nation celebrates Native American Heritage month with 17th annual powwow
Choctaw Nation celebrates Native American Heritage month with 17th annual powwow
Choctaw Nation celebrates Native American Heritage month with 17th annual powwow
Dykalen Douglas, 19, will spend a year and a half in prison for shooting and killing a man...
Paris man sentenced for shooting death