Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Choctaw Nation celebrates Native American Heritage month with 17th annual powwow

Choctaw Nation celebrates Native American Heritage month with 17th annual powwow
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Kerry Steve with the Choctaw Cultural Center says people have come from far and wide for this year’s 17th annual Choctaw Powwow.

“We’ve had folks from Canada come in, actually from coast to coast, we have some from Kansas, Montana, Utah, just everywhere,” Steve said.

She says that powwows have different meanings to different Native American tribes.

“For different tribes its not just specific for Choctaws, its across the board that all natives had ceremonies a long time ago, it was just a way for them to get together and celebrate or mourn whatever it was,” Steve stated.

Executive director of Choctaw cultural services Seth Fairchild says this year’s powwow features some of the best dancers in the world.

“We have monetary prizes for dancers, and we have world champions come out every single year, and they compete head to head over the next 48 hours, and its some of the best dancing in the world,” Fairchild said.

Keenan Springer says he’s been dancing at powwows for years, performing the traditional grass dance, originating from tribes in the northern plains.

“Just getting to dance, seeing friends and family, that come from out of state and come to attend the celebration, and just that unity, getting to spend time with those kind of people, and getting to enjoy the whole powwow experience and atmosphere,” Springer stated.

Springer says that powwows keep tradition and culture alive for future generations.

“When your families or friends all grow up the same way, that’s how we carry on those things, its just continuing to do those things that those before us have done,” Springer added.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Karr, 37, who worked at several Texoma police departments was sentenced to prison after...
Former Texoma police officer sentenced for firearms charge
November is Native American Heritage Month and to kick it off, the Choctaw Nation holds their...
Choctaw Powwow kicks off Friday
Kameron Barrett was arrested in Bryan County Wednesday after Durant Police said they caught him...
Texas man arrested in Durant for marijuana trafficking
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Scores
Fatal crash generic image
Denison man dies in Oklahoma crash

Latest News

Choctaw Nation celebrates Native American Heritage month with 17th annual powwow
Choctaw Nation celebrates Native American Heritage month with 17th annual powwow
Dykalen Douglas, 19, will spend a year and a half in prison for shooting and killing a man...
Paris man sentenced for shooting death
In a statement, the Choctaw Nation said that the governor did not consult with them before...
Governor Kevin Stitt announces plans for sports betting
A decision looms on whether three Gainesville protestors will be cleared of convictions.
Justices hear appeal arguments by ACLU on behalf of Gainesville protestors
Durant library receives funds for health literacy
Durant library receives funds for health literacy