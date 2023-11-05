Choctaw Nation celebrates Native American Heritage month with 17th annual powwow

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Kerry Steve with the Choctaw Cultural Center says people have come from far and wide for this year’s 17th annual Choctaw Powwow.

“We’ve had folks from Canada come in, actually from coast to coast, we have some from Kansas, Montana, Utah, just everywhere,” Steve said.

She says that powwows have different meanings to different Native American tribes.

“For different tribes its not just specific for Choctaws, its across the board that all natives had ceremonies a long time ago, it was just a way for them to get together and celebrate or mourn whatever it was,” Steve stated.

Executive director of Choctaw cultural services Seth Fairchild says this year’s powwow features some of the best dancers in the world.

“We have monetary prizes for dancers, and we have world champions come out every single year, and they compete head to head over the next 48 hours, and its some of the best dancing in the world,” Fairchild said.

Keenan Springer says he’s been dancing at powwows for years, performing the traditional grass dance, originating from tribes in the northern plains.

“Just getting to dance, seeing friends and family, that come from out of state and come to attend the celebration, and just that unity, getting to spend time with those kind of people, and getting to enjoy the whole powwow experience and atmosphere,” Springer stated.

Springer says that powwows keep tradition and culture alive for future generations.

“When your families or friends all grow up the same way, that’s how we carry on those things, its just continuing to do those things that those before us have done,” Springer added.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.