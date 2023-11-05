Denison hosts 12th annual Dia De Los Muertos festival

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, Denison hosted their 12th annual Dia De Los Muertos festival and celebration.

“It is to honor those who have passed us, those that we love,” local artist Siren Corbett said.

Mi Mariachi Viva Mexico performed at the event, both on stage and up and down the streets of downtown Denison.

“It’s awesome,” the band said. “I mean, we get to share our culture with other people, and they get to see a little bit of how we feel.”

Texomans gathered to taste the great food, hear the beautiful music, and see the gorgeous rides at the car show.

“The Latino culture, the low rider, is going to cruise around the streets and be low in the ground and have fun with your cars,” United Lowriders Association Member Jimmy Lujan said.

The festival also featured tons of amazing artists using the holiday to connect with the dead and each other in a unique way.

“The music has a lot of emotion to it that connects Dia De Los Muertos for all the loved ones that have passed away and gone before us,” Mi Mariachi Viva Mexico said. “We connect a lot with the music.”

Corbett live painted a piece for her mom on a canvas that she bought for her, and she shared the band’s sentiment.

“I’m really thankful to be able to share this experience with so many people who just all want to feel the same thing, and I think it all boils back down to love,” Corbett said.

The festival also benefits local businesses like Taylor’d Trends which just had their grand opening in downtown Denison.

“Denison, I feel like really cares,” business partner Zoe Vaughn said. “They throw all these events and they’re helping their businesses grow down here.”

Attendees say the day of the dead is a great reminder to celebrate the lives of both the loved ones who have passed on and the ones we can still hold close.

