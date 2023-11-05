Lone Grove man arrested for kidnapping

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman in a car against her will for several hours.

Court documents accuse Jeffery Palmer of assaulting a woman, hitting her and threatening her with a knife and telling her he would kill her.

Palmer is facing up to 20 years for the kidnapping charge and up to ten each for the threat and assault.

