Lone Grove man arrested for kidnapping

(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman in a car against her will for several hours.

Court documents accuse Jeffery Palmer of assaulting a woman, hitting her and threatening her with a knife and telling her he would kill her.

Palmer is facing up to 20 years for the kidnapping charge and up to ten each for the threat and assault.

