Two people injured after Willis Bridge crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla (KXII) -A man was extricated out of a truck after a crash near the Willis Bridge Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, the crash happened when a truck and an SUV collided head-on at US-377 in front of the Megastar Casino in Willis.

Witnesses also said crews shut down the highway for hours as emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Witnesses then stated that both drivers were taken to the hospital following the crash and that the road has since been re-opened for traffic.

