Denison man sentenced for burglary and assault

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is headed to prison for burglarizing a home in December 2022 and beating up a man inside.

According to a press release, a jury found Bryan Jacobs, 29, guilty in September.

The victim was Jacobs’ 70-year-old relative, and the district attorney’s office said Jacobs has assaulted him several times before.

Jacobs also threatened to burn the house down with the man inside, the press release added.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

