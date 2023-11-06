Fort Towson woman sentenced for manslaughter

FORT TOWSON, Okla (KXII) - A Fort Towson woman has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter, according to the Department of Justice.

Back in 2019 News 12 reported Shanda Johnson’s arrest after Choctaw County deputies found her husband stabbed to death in their home.

The US Attorney’s Office stated a federal jury convicted Johnson after the US presented evidence showing Johnson waited more than 45 minutes to call for medical help after stabbing her husband.

She is not eligible for parole.

