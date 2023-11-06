Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate

A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Julia Scammahorn and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri.

Officers with the Independence Police Department responded to reports of a deadly two-car crash just before 2 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-70.

Authorities said a Chevrolet Equinox went off the road, hit a rock embankment, flipped over and back onto the highway, hitting a Ford F-150.

A driver who was not involved in the crash was hit by a vehicle as he tried to help and died at the scene.

One person in the Equinox also died in the crash.

According to police, the Equinox was reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was extricated out of a truck after a crash near the Willis Bridge Saturday morning.
Two people injured after Willis Bridge crash
Fatal Crash graphic
3 dead after McCurtain County crash
Fort Towson woman sentenced for manslaughter
Jeffrey Palmer has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman in a car against her will for...
Lone Grove man arrested for kidnapping
November is Native American Heritage Month and to kick it off, the Choctaw Nation holds their...
Choctaw Powwow kicks off Friday

Latest News

Community members leave candles, balloons and stuffed animals for 11-year-old Dominic Davis,...
‘Will this ever stop?’: Family, community mourns 11-year-old killed after suspect fires into crowd of children
What Virginia’s state elections will tell us about the 2024 presidential race
Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza to isolate Hamas as Palestinian deaths surpass 10,000
Hootie & the Blowfish have announced a summer tour for 2024.
Hootie & the Blowfish announce summer tour for 2024