Kingston man pleads guilty to failing to register as a sex offender

Darrell Edward Lynch, 53, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for failing to...
Darrell Edward Lynch, 53, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.(OK Department of Corrections)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Department of Justice, 53-year-old Darrell Edward Lynch moved in the spring of last year, but knowingly did not update his registration.

The press release stated Lynch was convicted of felony Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in Texas in 1998, and is therefore required to update his registration as a sex offender every three months.

