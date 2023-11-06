Mercy Ardmore holds diabetes education class

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - November is National Diabetes Month, and Mercy Ardmore is starting a class this week to help people learn how to manage the chronic disease.

The 4-week course will teach you about diet and medication, resources available in Southern Oklahoma, and the risks of not managing the disease, such as blindness and kidney damage for type-two diabetics.

But the class’s instructor said what makes this class special is that it’s more than just learning, it’s a way for people managing diabetes to get support... and talk about challenges with people going through the same thing.

To register, email Judy Kyle at Judith.Kyle@mercy.net or call 580-220-6747. Classes are held at 1006 Northwest Blvd., Ardmore, OK 73401.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.