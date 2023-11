AMBER, Okla. (KXII) - A Pittsburg County man has been sentenced to more than 3 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stabbing someone.

A press release from the US Attorney’s Office stated Christopher Chad Thompson from Amber, Oklahoma stabbed the victim in 2019 and caused serious injuries.

Thompson’s sentence is non-parolable.

