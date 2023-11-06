Texoma Local
Texas State Parks offer visitors across the state free admission

For a centennial celebration, all visitors got free entry on Sunday.
For a centennial celebration, all visitors got free entry on Sunday.(KXII)
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - For a centennial celebration, all visitors got free entry on Sunday.

It was a busy day for the Eisenhower State Park, the park sometimes sees up to 125 cars, like on free admission day. “We definitely reached our capacity. We were super popular this morning, so we had about that many vehicles come in today, we have that set capacity that we have to enforce,” said Eisenhower customer service representative, Renee Legros.

And the park remained at its peak during the day. “We got a lot of hikers coming up here enjoying our hiking trails, we’ve got hiking and biking available for folks that don’t have a motorized vehicle, and if you do have one, we have an off highway vehicle trail for folks that have a vehicle that’s 51in wide or less,” said Legros.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas has more than 80 parks throughout the state that offers many outdoor activities, and they’ve been dedicated to protecting Texas’ natural and cultural beauty since 1923.

2023 marks the 100 years celebration that highlights the efforts put in to make these parks inviting to everyone.

The standard admission rate for visitors 13 and older is five dollars, and free for visitors 12 years old and under.

