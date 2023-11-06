Texoma cities receive funds for pedestrian or bicycle projects

Texas (KXII) -The Texas Department of Transportation allotted $345 million for pedestrian and bicycle projects across the state.

Here in Texoma, the Cities of Denison, Van Alstyne, and Gainesville were awarded millions of dollars.

“We want to provide once in a lifetime experiences for park goers guests,” said Justin Eastwood, Denison’s Director of Parks And Recreation, “Beyond that, it’s important to have infrastructure that helps with connectivity.”

The City of Denison was awarded more than $2.8 million for construction on Phase Two of the Katy Trail.

The 12-foot wide path will continue about a mile to Spur 503.

“Phase one, we had a 20% match with the city, this time around, we’re fully funded through TxDOT,” Eastwood said.

Denison said they don’t have a timeline on when construction will begin.

Over in Van Alstyne, the city received $2.2 million for a hike and bike path.

“The city pays for $400,000 of that,” said Lane Jones, City Manager of Van Alstyne.

They hope construction will begin Fall of 2024.

“And it will connect to an existing path that we have out on Highway 5 at Williams Way,” Jones said.

And the path will end at their new downtown park.

“Creating a walkable city is important to Van Alstyne, we like greenspace, parks and walking trails and bike trails and not just rooftops, we think that adds to the quality of life in our city,” added Jones.

And Gainesville was allotted more than $4.5 million, according to TxDOT, for sidewalk improvements on West California Street.

A changing landscape and a safer way to walk or bike through Texoma.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.