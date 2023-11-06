Texoma high school students explore career options at Choctaw College Connect

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Rock Creek freshman Kaylee McDonald attended college connect and says she wants to pursue a career in healthcare.

“I got to meet with so many amazing colleges and learn about so many different things and so many different opportunities and explore so many options,” McDonald said.

McDonald says that the college connect helped her narrow down her decision for college.

“Some students don’t have the option to go and tour colleges, and so this honestly helps students right here at home come and see and visit and get to know what college is all about,” McDonald added.

Max White with Choctaw Higher Education Program says over 450 students and 65 different universities attended this weekend’s college connect.

“There’s so many opportunities and an abundance of information, and sometimes it can be intimidating for incoming students and parents so we hope that this event opens that door and those opportunities for students to find their career path and educational goals,” White said.

Senior manager Amanda Lee says the Choctaw Higher Education also provides multiple scholarship opportunities for Choctaw students.

“The higher education program offers multiple programs for technology allowance, college clothing allowance, scholarship through college,” Lee stated.

Lee says they’re providing more options for students wanting to go to college, or even a trade school.

“We alternate with career development and they have a trade program, trade schools come in and they’re able to offer that perspective for other programs to come in and for students to do that as well,” Lee added.

