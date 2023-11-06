Virginia hosts Tarleton State to open season

Tarleton State Texans at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Cavaliers begin the season at home against the Tarleton State Texans.

Virginia went 15-1 at home last season while going 25-8 overall. The Cavaliers averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 15.6 bench points last season.

Tarleton State finished 9-10 in WAC action and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Texans averaged 9.7 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.