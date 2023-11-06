When and where to vote Tuesday in Texas

TEXAS (KXII) - Election Day is Tuesday, and millions across the country will cast their ballots in the 2023 General, State and Local Elections. Here’s when and where you can vote in Texas.

All polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Grayson County, registered voters can vote at any of the Election Day Vote Centers in the county, which can be found here.

In Fannin County, registered voters can find their polling place here.

In Cooke County, registered voters can find their polling place here.

In Lamar County, registered voters can find their polling place here.

