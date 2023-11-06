Texoma Local
When and where to vote Tuesday in Texas

Election Day is Tuesday, and millions across the country will cast their ballots in the 2023...
Election Day is Tuesday, and millions across the country will cast their ballots in the 2023 General, State and Local Elections.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXAS (KXII) - Election Day is Tuesday, and millions across the country will cast their ballots in the 2023 General, State and Local Elections. Here’s when and where you can vote in Texas.

All polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Grayson County, registered voters can vote at any of the Election Day Vote Centers in the county, which can be found here.

In Fannin County, registered voters can find their polling place here.

In Cooke County, registered voters can find their polling place here.

In Lamar County, registered voters can find their polling place here.

News 12 will have complete coverage from when polls open until every race is called. Watch News 12 and count on KXII.com and the free KXII News App for up to the minute results.

