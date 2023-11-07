Artist works with HFV Wilson Community Center on mural

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An award-winning artist from Tulsa is in Ardmore this week working on a mural for the HFV Wilson Community Center.

Tulsa artist Ebony Iman Dallas has been painting murals since she was 14.

“We thought it might be a good idea to think about the activities they provide here,” Iman Dallas said. “You’ll see a little girl with paint on her hands, someone running, basketball represented and one of our elders.”

For this 15-foot mural on the side of the HFV Wilson Community Center, Dallas said she wants it to reflect everyone who visits the center, from community events for older Ardmoreites to after-school programs.

“We had a Zoom call with the kids and just heard about what their interests were,” Iman Dallas said. “A lot of them mentioned pets, creating artwork, and loving the programs here”

The project was funded by Create Ardmore, which works to bring public art to Downtown Ardmore. Julie Longest with Create Ardmore said the mural was spearheaded by Maria Wilkinson, and that projects like this make the whole community feel part of something.

Kids at the community center will be helping paint the mural, too.

“By sometime tomorrow the kids will be getting their hands dirty I hope,” Dallas said.

Dallas said in addition to children helping paint the mural, this piece is extra special for another reason-the HFV Wilson Community Center’s 75th anniversary.

The mural is art that the whole community can help create.

Everyone is invited to paint, watch, and eat lunch at Community Day on Friday at noon.

