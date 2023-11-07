Texoma Local
Citizens receive life-saving awards for heroic actions

Two people pulled a man and woman out of a car before it burst into flames.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two people pulled a man and woman out of a car before it burst into flames.

In July, Branson Beaver said he was on his way to work when he witnessed a vehicle crash. “Saw a car kind of swerving a little bit, and then they just bounced off one wall and rolled, hit another one, and yeah, I didn’t know what was going on, but I knew something had to happen,” he explained.

Sherman Police Chief, Jason Jeffcoat, said the couple “couldn’t get out themselves because they had injuries that wouldn’t allow them to get out.”

With no help in sight, Beaver and Joshua Eden didn’t think twice to help the couple that was trapped in the vehicle. “We were able to bust in the windshield and get them out before the car was fully engulfed in flames,” said Beaver.

The chief said their actions saved the couple’s life, so at Monday’s city council meeting, Beaver and Eden received the Citizen Certificate of Merit Awards.

Awards are given out quarterly. “I’ve been here for 26 years, so I know that we have great citizens in the city of Sherman, so it’s really great to be able to recognize them,” said Jeffcoat.

Officer Caleb Burke received the third life-saving award for rendering aid in an unexpected emergency, and Officer Tim Gann received the Medal of Valor and Officer of the third Quarter award.

