Donations to Bryan Co. emergency services

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -More than $25 thousand was donated to Bryan County emergency services.

Bennington Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Bryan County Emergency Management, and the Durant Fire Department all received $8,500 each.

Natural gas company, Midship Pipeline, donated the money for equipment and other resources the departments may need.

News 12 spoke with Durant Fire Chief Jeff Langford who has an idea on how they will spend the money, “possibly buying another thermal imaging camera, with the ever-increasing cost of that type of equipment and with this large sum of money, that could be something we look at purchasing, we appreciate Midship Pipelines donations, it will be money well spent.”

Chief Langford said thermal cameras can be used for search and rescue during structure fires or even accidents at night.

