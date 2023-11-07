The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation proposes new rule for sport fishing

Okla., (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is proposing a 10- fish bag limit per person, per day for native non-game fish.

It’s a proposal bow fisherman, Stephen Banaszak is calling extreme.

" This proposal would make native non game fish three times more regulated than game fish due to the number of species that this incorporates,” Banaszak said.

Senior Fisheries Biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Jason Schooley said these non-game species don’t reproduce every year and have been under-appreciated for their conservation value.

“Being that they do not have any harvest limits, we needed to sort of start that conservation process and demonstrate that they have value by placing a limit on them,” Schooley shared.

But Banaszak said bow fishermen care about these fish as well, and doesn’t agree with the proposed bag limit.

“we educate the public about these fish that historically have always been ignored. we love these fish and if we were going out and seeing that there was a shortage of them, we would be the first in line to try to save them,” Banaszak explained.

Schooley argued that while there isn’t any data supporting any of the species going extinct, the possibility is there.

“Some of them are already imperiled. However, we have not been studying these species long enough to have a long term perspective on them,” Schooley said.

But those against the proposal say they want to see the data that’s been collected.

“You cannot set a precedent forward to pass these regulations and limits without there being any data that shows this necessary,” Banaszak replied.

" If there’s a lot of upset people, we often take a step back and say, okay, is this the right thing to do at the right time?” Schooley stated.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will be taking public comments into consideration now until December 8th.

