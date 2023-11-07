Texoma Local
Sherman Pink Trash Can Program raises thousands for breast cancer

The city sold 180 pink garbage bins in less than one month.
The city sold 180 pink garbage bins in less than one month.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman rolled out its Pink Trash Can Program in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Residents can donate $50 to swap the city’s green trash bins for pink, all proceeds will benefit a Sherman-based breast cancer non-profit, Women Rock.

The organization’s development director, Blake Bray, said Women Rock aims to help those with breast cancer get the treatment they need.

“Mammograms, biopsies, those things aren’t cheap,” Bray said.

This mission inspired Sherman City Councilman, Daron Holland, to find a way to help.

“We need to be able to think of a way to put money back into that cause,” Holland said.

That is where the Pink Trash Can Program began. On Tuesday, the city presented a $9,000 check to the organization after selling out of its first 180 pink bins.

“Contributions like this just make us able to serve more of the community, which is the whole reason why we’re here,” Bray said.

The city has 180 more pink garbage bins on the way to continue raising money and spreading awareness.

“That can assure that ladies and gentlemen, be able to go out and get their test done,” Holland said.

Information on how to purchase a pink trash can be found on the city’s website.

