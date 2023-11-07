Texoma Local
Texoma voters headed to the polls

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Texas voters were heading to the polls.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Texas voters were heading to the polls.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Texas (KXII) -Tuesday was election day in Texas.

“If you don’t vote, you don’t have any right to complain about how things come out,” said Sherman voter, Steven Donnan.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Texas voters were heading to the polls.

“It was very smooth, very nice, very organized,” said voters, Shirley and Dicky Thomas.

State-wide, voters saw 14 propositions that address constitutional amendments.

Bells voter, Shelby Noyes was passionate about Proposition 13, if passed, the amendment would increase the mandatory retirement age for Texas judges and justices from 75 to 79.

“I just want to make sure that people that are representing us are up to date as to what’s going on and I want to make sure that people can retire at an age where they can enjoy what they’ve done,” Noyes said.

“There’s one about raising the pay for teachers, we have teachers in our family and also cutting the property tax as much as possible, we’re seniors,” added Shirley and Dicky Thomas.

Proposition 4 is asking for the biggest tax cut in Texas history. It would raise homestead exemptions from $40,000 to $100,000 and allocate more state funds for public education.

In Sherman, residents voted on who will represent them on the city council for place four.

Daron Holland is the incumbent and Carleen Chismon is the challenger.

Texoma also saw two school bonds.

Gainesville ISD is asking residents to approve $93 million in bonds.

And Collinsville ISD is looking for voters to say yes to a $16 million bond.

Watch News 12 and count on KXII.com and the free KXII News App for up to the minute results.

