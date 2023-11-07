Texoma Local
Warm Wednesday, Gusty, Wet, and Chilly Thursday

A cold front will return us to typical November temperatures
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Record warm high temperatures peaked in the mid-80s in many spots Tuesday, such as Sherman-Denison with 86 degrees breaking the 1934 record, and Marietta with 86 degrees tying the 1963 record. Elsewhere, most spots also found themselves with near-record heat.

Looking ahead, it’s going to be another windy and warm night by November standards with lows in the 62 to 66 degree range. Gusts will run in the 15 to 25 mph range.

Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday but there will be some scattered clouds, and daytime temperatures will be a degree or two lower than Tuesday. A cold front barrels through Wednesday night, expect much cooler weather for Thursday with widespread rain/thunderstorms through the day. Severe weather is not expected. The rain ends in time for a dry football experience Friday night and seasonably cool conditions this weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

