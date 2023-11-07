Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after Wilson Police said he was interfering with an investigation at the school Tuesday afternoon.

Wilson Police told News 12 the incident started when a student allegedly took a hit from a vape, and appeared to have an overdose reaction.

Police said they responded and spoke with the student’s parents, but when they arrived, Principal Bret Foster allegedly would not let the officer speak with the child.

Police said the officer wanted to confiscate the vape to test it and make sure other kids didn’t use it, but claim the principal continued to interfere. That’s when he was arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

