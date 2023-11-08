Bells prepares for playoff opener

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The high school football playoffs begin this week with the Bells Panthers kicking off the post-season with a game against Corsicana Mildred.

Bells played their way into the two-seed coming out of their district, only behind top ranked Gunter.

The Panthers will travel out to Royse City on Thursday. Dale West and company started with a young team in many respects, but this team has continued to grow as they roll into the playoffs.

