Bells prepares for playoff opener
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The high school football playoffs begin this week with the Bells Panthers kicking off the post-season with a game against Corsicana Mildred.
Bells played their way into the two-seed coming out of their district, only behind top ranked Gunter.
The Panthers will travel out to Royse City on Thursday. Dale West and company started with a young team in many respects, but this team has continued to grow as they roll into the playoffs.
