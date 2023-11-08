Denison prepares for playoff opener against Marshall

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are headed to the post-season where they will play Marshall in the opening round on the road.

The Jackets are looking to win their first playoff game since 2009. Denison has made the post-season on several occasions since then, but are still looking to advance to the second round for the first time in 14 years.

The Jackets have been battle tested for sure. Denison had to win each of the past three games just to solidify their position in the playoffs. The Jackets feel like they have been playing in playoff games for the past month.

Denison travels to play against the Mavericks in their home stadium in Marshall on Friday at 7pm.

