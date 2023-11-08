Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Houston plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight victory

Houston hosts Los Angeles looking to extend its three-game win streak
Houston Rockets logo
Houston Rockets logo(Houston Rockets white background)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Los Angeles Lakers (3-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (3-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Houston went 22-60 overall, 12-40 in Western Conference action and 14-27 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 16.7 second-chance points and 32.0 bench points last season.

Los Angeles went 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 116.6 points per game and shoot 46.9% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg), Amen Thompson: out (ankle).

Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Rui Hachimura: out (concussion), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after allegedly interfering with an...
Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is proposing a 10- fish bag limit per person,...
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation proposes new rule for sport fishing
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
Two people pulled a man and woman out of a car before it burst into flames.
Citizens receive life-saving awards for heroic actions

Latest News

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech Red Raiders tip off season at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
Logo
Toronto plays Dallas following overtime win
Jarvis Christian College
Knight scores 19, Lamar defeats Jarvis Christian 114-66 in season opener
SMU logo
Phelps’ 24 lead SMU over Southwestern Assemblies 82-63