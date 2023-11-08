Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Knight scores 19, Lamar defeats Jarvis Christian 114-66 in season opener

Led by BB Knight’s 19 points, the Lamar Cardinals defeated the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs 114-66 in the season opener for both teams
Jarvis Christian College
Jarvis Christian College
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — BB Knight had 19 points in Lamar’s 114-66 win over Jarvis Christian on Monday night.

Knight shot 5 for 12 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Cardinals. Terry Anderson scored 17 points and added five assists and four steals. Jakevion Buckley had 16 points and shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Erin Wright led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. Joshua Cooper added 10 points for Jarvis Christian. Caron Clayton also recorded seven points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Lamar is a Thursday matchup with SMU on the road, and Jarvis Christian visits Texas State on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after allegedly interfering with an...
Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is proposing a 10- fish bag limit per person,...
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation proposes new rule for sport fishing
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
Two people pulled a man and woman out of a car before it burst into flames.
Citizens receive life-saving awards for heroic actions

Latest News

SMU logo
Phelps’ 24 lead SMU over Southwestern Assemblies 82-63
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Williams scores 20 as UT Rio Grande Valley downs Southwestern Adventist 110-59
Houston Dynamo
Real Salt Lake forces rubber match with Dynamo after 5-4 shootout victory
Generic Basketball
Johnson’s 20-point night leads BYU in season opener, Cougars top Houston Christian 110-63