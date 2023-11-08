Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

More students lose theater roles to Sherman ISD gender rule

Theater students said the new Sherman ISD gender rule has taken away about 20 people's roles.
Theater students said the new Sherman ISD gender rule has taken away about 20 people's roles.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In a statement, Sherman ISD announced its upcoming musical ‘Oklahoma!’ will have a new rule preventing students from playing roles of the opposite gender.

News 12 reported on Monday, that the regulation took a lead male role away from high school senior Max Hightower, who identifies as a transgender male.

It has been learned that Hightower is among about 20 students who have also lost their roles including sophomores, Natalie Ball and Ellis Weinkauf.

“Clearly they don’t know the first thing about theater if this is an issue, because even back when Shakespeare was alive and doing plays, men would play the women [characters],” Ball said.

The two female students say the Sherman High School principal called them into a meeting to inform them of the new rule. Ball and Weinkauf were cast in male ensemble roles, so they could no longer play these characters.

“Everybody’s just in the hallway sobbing,” Weinkauf said, “I just sort of collapsed to the floor.”

The students said they were not auditioning for male roles but consented to play characters of the opposite gender if needed.

“I didn’t care, I just wanted to be cast in the show,” Ball said.

This led them to land roles as cowboys because there were not enough boys to fill the characters.

Ball said she previously played a male chef in a Sherman Middle School production of The Little Mermaid Junior.

“It’s never been an issue,” Ball said.

In a statement, the district said the show is being postponed until at least mid-January to review inappropriate content. The 80-year-old production has been performed by Sherman High School before.

“I think maybe 2018 or something like that was the last time we had it [’Oklahoma!’] here,” Weinkuf said.

This year, the students are not hopeful the show will hit the stage.

“The school board, the school district, has complete control over our theater program, our hands are tied,” Ball said.

News 12 will continue following to see how and if ‘Oklahoma!’ plays out.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after allegedly interfering with an...
Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is proposing a 10- fish bag limit per person,...
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation proposes new rule for sport fishing
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
Two people pulled a man and woman out of a car before it burst into flames.
Citizens receive life-saving awards for heroic actions

Latest News

Special Olympics Bocce Ball Tournament held in Denison
Special Olympics Bocce Ball Tournament held in Denison
Herb Campbell was sworn in by Grayson County Judge, Bruce Dawsey.
Pottsboro vet inducted into the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature
Last month, the delegates honored 14 fallen Choctaws from both World Wars.
As Veterans Day approaches, the Choctaw Nation remembers code talkers
The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after allegedly interfering with an...
Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction