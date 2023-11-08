Texoma Local
Pottsboro vet inducted into the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature

Herb Campbell was sworn in by Grayson County Judge, Bruce Dawsey.
Herb Campbell was sworn in by Grayson County Judge, Bruce Dawsey.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro veteran was inducted into a Texas Silver-Haired Legislature position on Wednesday at the Perrin Air Force Museum in Denison.

Grayson County Judge, Bruce Dawsey, swore in retired Air Force veteran, Herb Campbell.

The TSHL vouches for state policies to advocate for the seniors of Texas.

“And get items that the seniors need in the state, and work with throughout the senior area, and get them convinced that there is a good population of seniors,” Campbell said.

On top of 22 years of serving the United States, Campbell has also been an active volunteer for many non-profits.

He will soon meet with the TSHL for the first time and find out more about what his new role will entail.

