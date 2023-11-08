Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman Public Library helps children gain confidence reading with “Read to Rover” event

On Tuesday, the Sherman Public Library hosted their “Read to Rover” event.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Tuesday, the Sherman Public Library hosted their “Read to Rover” event.

The library partners with Scout’s Legacy to give kids a chance to read to trained therapy dogs.

“Therapy dogs are trained to provide comfort to other people,” Scout’s Legacy CEO Amanda Pratt said. “This group is our therapy dog group.”

The opportunity helps children gain confidence reading out loud by reading to a friendly, non-judgmental companion.

“That’s pretty important for a lot of children, reading out loud is hard,” Pratt said. “As they gain confidence reading to the dog, they get cuddles, they get all the attention that maybe other people don’t give them while they’re reading.”

While the event is designed to help with reading, the kids also get to enjoy time with the pups after they’ve finished their book.

The event is free to the public, just a sign-up is required to participate.

The library hosts “Read to Rover” every other month, and the next event is scheduled for January.

For more information, visit the Sherman Public Library’s website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Sherman High School transgender student loses lead theater role over gender policy
Fort Towson woman sentenced for manslaughter
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is proposing a 10- fish bag limit per person,...
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation proposes new rule for sport fishing
The Wilson High School principal has been arrested after allegedly interfering with an...
Wilson principal arrested on school grounds for obstruction
Bryan Jacobs, 29. was sentenced to 25 years in prison for burglarizing a home in December 2022...
Denison man sentenced for burglary and assault

Latest News

A look at an event that gives students insight into different career fields.
Texoma Christian School hosts ‘Career, Lunch, & Learn’
A look at an event that gives students insight into different career fields.
Texoma Christian School hosts ‘Career, Lunch, & Learn’
Chief Langford said thermal cameras can be used for search and rescue during structure fires or...
Donations to Bryan Co. emergency services
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Texas voters were heading to the polls.
Texoma voters headed to the polls