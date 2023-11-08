Sherman Public Library helps children gain confidence reading with “Read to Rover” event

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Tuesday, the Sherman Public Library hosted their “Read to Rover” event.

The library partners with Scout’s Legacy to give kids a chance to read to trained therapy dogs.

“Therapy dogs are trained to provide comfort to other people,” Scout’s Legacy CEO Amanda Pratt said. “This group is our therapy dog group.”

The opportunity helps children gain confidence reading out loud by reading to a friendly, non-judgmental companion.

“That’s pretty important for a lot of children, reading out loud is hard,” Pratt said. “As they gain confidence reading to the dog, they get cuddles, they get all the attention that maybe other people don’t give them while they’re reading.”

While the event is designed to help with reading, the kids also get to enjoy time with the pups after they’ve finished their book.

The event is free to the public, just a sign-up is required to participate.

The library hosts “Read to Rover” every other month, and the next event is scheduled for January.

For more information, visit the Sherman Public Library’s website.

