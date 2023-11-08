Special Olympics Bocce Ball Tournament held in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 230 athletes from 7 different school districts competed in the Special Olympics Bocce tournament in Denison.

“I’m most excited about playing the game, being here with all my friends,” Olympian, Wesley Yarborough exclaimed.

These special Olympians have been training all year.

“We start in the fall with bocce, but then we transition into basketball and track and field,” Scott Middle School’s Kimberly Bell-Martin explained.

Wednesday, it was time to show off their skills!

“Special Olympics was fun, we’ve been playing stuff all day, we’ve been doing bocce all the time,” Olympian Alex Simms replied.

“This going to be the best day ever!” Olympian, Ronald Adams added.

28 bocce courts lay across the field at Munson Stadium, each athlete giving it their all in hopes of taking home the gold!

“ They’re having a great time because they just they don’t get to play all the sports. and this is like something they get to get outside and do and have fun doing,” helper, Carson Tomlinson shared.

But the best part of all?

“Oh, as I see the kids compete, their happiness and their growth from year to year,” Bell-Martin said.

Like the Special Olympics oath says,

Let me win! But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt!

