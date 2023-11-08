Texoma Christian School hosts ‘Career, Lunch, & Learn’

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Students at Texoma Christian School hard at work.

Not too long before class was in session, students were thinking about their future careers.

“Most students do not know what they want to do for their life’s work, and so it’s important to begin to be exposed and to understand what the day and the life of a profession is,” Texoma Christian School Counselor, Kathy Howard stated.

The lesson today, extended beyond the classroom and into the cafeteria for the career lunch and learn. it’s an event that held often to give students insight into different career fields.

Tuesday they learned about being a journalist.

9th grader, Zaryiah Franklin says the lunch helped solidify her own interests.

“It definitely made me think more about the journalism part of my life since I’m already doing it, and it’s something that I could definitely expand on,” Franklin said.

But if journalism isn’t the profession you want to pursue, that’s okay too!

“You don’t really know what your going to do with your life at 15, and it’s kind of like it’s okay not to know, even with all the pressure you get thrown on you and stuff,” Texoma Christian School’s Mary Grace Hayes shared.

“Then you guys coming and talking to us kind of helped me figure out where & what a good starting point is,” Texoma Christian School’s Lillie Hayes added.

Which is what the program was created for, to bring the real people to the forefront to explain what work life is like.

“ Just expose students to these different ideas so that they can begin to think about what is it that touches them and what they think they might want to do on a day and day out basis,” Howard replied.

The lunch is helping students to better understand their special gifts, values, and interests.

